Video/ Warned of increased police violence against protesters, Rama brings in bulldozers and “strips” the boulevard of stones

Video/ Warned of increased police violence against protesters, Rama brings in bulldozers and “strips” the boulevard of stones

In today’s address on social media, Prime Minister Edi Rama warned of increased violence against protesters, whom he called the “fire group,” adding that RENEA forces would continue to stand opposite citizens.

Meanwhile, bulldozers have arrived on the boulevard in front of the Prime Minister’s Office and are removing the paving stones. The intervention comes after several days of protests accompanied by tensions and clashes between citizens and law enforcement forces.

Të lidhura

None found

The removal of the stones from the boulevard changes conditions on the ground, as they have long been used in clashes with police. However, the intervention has raised questions about how today’s protest will be managed.


Shtuar 18.10.2026 10:26

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