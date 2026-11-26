The Special Prosecution Office against Corruption and Organized Crime (SPAK) has sent 10 people to trial, accused of money laundering from narcotics trafficking in Italy, as part of a structured criminal group operating between Albania and the neighboring country.

The defendants are: Igli Kamberi, Ergys Kastrati alias Bishja, Nevila Kamberi, Idajete Kurti, Bardhok Gjergji, Lefter Nelaj, Edi Brahaj, Dituri Buzi, Saimir Pirra and Sokol Fusha.

Të lidhura None found

They are accused of the criminal offense of money laundering and participation in a criminal group.

How did the scheme work?

According to SPAK, the criminal group was involved in the trafficking and distribution of narcotics in southern Italy and other areas of the country, while the money obtained from the illegal activity was transported to Albania through an organized network of couriers and international transport drivers.

The monetary sums were hidden in vehicles or among ordinary items, such as used clothing, while the transporters were rewarded with a percentage of the money they delivered.

One of the main documented episodes is that of 14 November 2024, when 680,595 euros were seized at the Muriqan border crossing point. The money was hidden in a specially adapted space in a Mercedes-Benz vehicle driven by Lefter Nelaj.

The roles of the defendants

According to the investigations, Ergys Kastrati, alias Bishja, is suspected of being the supplier and liaison between group members, giving orders to collect money in Italy. Igli Kamberi is suspected of managing the drug trafficking activity and deciding on the destination of the financial proceeds.

Edi Brahaj coordinated the execution of orders and controlled the transporters, giving them instructions on the route, packaging and hiding of the money. Bardhok Gjergji conveyed orders for collecting monetary sums, while Lefter Nelaj carried out their transport to Albania and reported through photographs on the money collected and the transfer process.

Nevila Kamberi, the wife of Igli Kamberi, according to SPAK, managed the group’s so-called ‘cash box’, deciding on the sums, transporters and destination of the money in Albania.

Dituri Buzi is suspected of cooperating with her daughter, Nevila Kamberi, and Saimir Pirra to transfer money from Italy to Albania, being aware of its criminal origin. Saimir Pirra is accused of physically transporting monetary sums in two documented episodes, while Sokol Fusha is suspected of transporting money hidden in various places from Italy to Albania.

Idajete Kurti, a family relative of Igli Kamberi, is suspected of serving as a trusted person for receiving and temporarily storing the money in his apartment, in order to avoid seizure.

SPAK’s full notice:

The Special Prosecution Office against Corruption and Organized Crime has sent to the Special Court of First Instance the request for trial in criminal proceedings no. 243/1 of 2026, against the defendants:

1. Igli Kamberi, accused of the criminal offenses “Laundering of the proceeds of criminal offense or criminal activity,” committed in the special form of cooperation, that of a structured criminal group, “Structured criminal group” and “Commission of criminal offenses by a criminal organization or structured criminal group,” offenses provided for by articles 287/1/a, b and ç, 28/4, 333/a/1 and 334/1 of the Criminal Code.

2. Ergys Kastrati alias Bishja, accused of the criminal offenses “Laundering of the proceeds of criminal offense or criminal activity,” committed in the special form of cooperation, that of a structured criminal group, “Structured criminal group” and “Commission of criminal offenses by a criminal organization or structured criminal group,” offenses provided for by articles 287/1/a, b and ç, 28/4, 333/a/1 and 334/1 of the Criminal Code.

3. Nevila Kamberi, accused of the criminal offenses “Laundering of the proceeds of criminal offense or criminal activity,” committed in the special form of cooperation, that of a structured criminal group, “Structured criminal group” and “Commission of criminal offenses by a criminal organization or structured criminal group,” offenses provided for by articles 287/1/a and b, 28/4, 333/a/2 and 334/1 of the Criminal Code.

4. Idajete Kurti, accused of the criminal offenses “Laundering of the proceeds of criminal offense or criminal activity,” committed in the special form of cooperation, that of a structured criminal group, “Structured criminal group” and “Commission of criminal offenses by a criminal organization or structured criminal group,” offenses provided for by articles 287/1/a and b, 28/4, 333/a/2 and 334/1 of the Criminal Code.

5. Bardhok Gjergji, accused of the criminal offenses “Laundering of the proceeds of criminal offense or criminal activity,” committed in the special form of cooperation, that of a structured criminal group, “Structured criminal group” and “Commission of criminal offenses by a criminal organization or structured criminal group,” offenses provided for by articles 287/1/a and b, 28/4, 333/a/2 and 334/1 of the Criminal Code.

6. Lefter Nelaj, accused of the criminal offenses “Laundering of the proceeds of criminal offense or criminal activity,” committed in the special form of cooperation, that of a structured criminal group, “Structured criminal group” and “Commission of criminal offenses by a criminal organization or structured criminal group,” offenses provided for by articles 287/1/a and b, 28/4, 333/a/2 and 334/1 of the Criminal Code.

7. Edi Brahaj, accused of the criminal offenses “Laundering of the proceeds of criminal offense or criminal activity,” committed in the special form of cooperation, that of a structured criminal group, “Structured criminal group” and “Commission of criminal offenses by a criminal organization or structured criminal group,” offenses provided for by articles 287/1/a and b, 28/4, 333/a/2 and 334/1 of the Criminal Code.

8. Dituri Buzi, accused of the criminal offenses “Laundering of the proceeds of criminal offense or criminal activity,” committed in the special form of cooperation, that of a structured criminal group, “Structured criminal group” and “Commission of criminal offenses by a criminal organization or structured criminal group,” offenses provided for by articles 287/1/a and b, 28/4, 333/a/2 and 334/1 of the Criminal Code.

9. Saimir Pirra, accused of the criminal offenses “Laundering of the proceeds of criminal offense or criminal activity,” committed in the special form of cooperation, that of a structured criminal group, “Structured criminal group” and “Commission of criminal offenses by a criminal organization or structured criminal group,” offenses provided for by articles 287/1/a and b, 28/4, 333/a/2 and 334/1 of the Criminal Code.

10. Sokol Fusha, accused of the criminal offenses “Laundering of the proceeds of criminal offense or criminal activity,” committed in the special form of cooperation, that of a structured criminal group, “Structured criminal group” and “Commission of criminal offenses by a criminal organization or structured criminal group,” offenses provided for by articles 287/1/a and b, 28/4, 333/a/2 and 334/1 of the Criminal Code.

The investigations for these criminal proceedings were carried out in Albania and Italy by a Joint Investigation Team between the Special Structure against Corruption and Organized Crime (SPAK) and the DDA Prosecutor’s Office of Bari, Italy, with the support of Eurojust. During the investigation carried out in Italy and Albania, criminal activity carried out by Albanian and Italian citizens was documented, who, operating within a structured criminal group, committed criminal offenses such as trafficking and distribution of narcotics, intentional homicide, laundering of the proceeds of criminal offense, etc. Also during this investigation, episodes were documented of the transfer of various monetary amounts obtained from the criminal activity of trading and selling narcotics in southern Italy and other areas of Italy, sending the monetary proceeds afterwards to Albania, in order to launder and conceal their illegal origin.

The money was transported in an organized and coordinated manner by members of the structured criminal group, mainly by international transport drivers or couriers, through informal routes, to avoid checks by law enforcement agencies and their tracing. It was hidden in vehicles or among ordinary items, such as used clothing. The transporters were rewarded with a percentage of the transported amount.

On 14.11.2024, at the Muriqan Border Crossing Point, Shkodër, during a check coordinated with the joint investigation, the amount of 680,595 euros was seized, hidden in a specially adapted place in the Mercedes Benz vehicle with license plate AB216RE, driven by the citizen Lefter Nelaj.

The investigations carried out for this criminal group have made it possible to identify the defendant Ergys Kastrati as the supplier and liaison between group members and the giver of orders for collecting money in Italy. The defendant Igli Kamberi managed the trafficking in Italy and decided on the destination of the proceeds. Meanwhile, the defendant Edi Brahaj coordinated the execution of orders and controlled the transporters, giving them instructions on the route, photographing, packing and hiding of the money. The defendant Bardhok Gjergji conveyed orders for collecting money, appearing as one of the links in the mechanism. The defendant Lefter Nelaj transported the money following the coordinators’ instructions and sending photographs of the sums received and the progress of collection and transfer of monetary amounts.

Defendant Nevila Kamberi, wife of defendant Igli Kamberi, managed the group’s ‘cash box’, deciding on the amount, transporters and destination of the money in Albania. Defendant Dituri Buzi cooperated with her daughter, Nevila Kamberi, and defendant Saimir Pirra to transfer monetary sums from Italy to Albania and was aware of the criminal origin of the activity, consciously becoming an active part of the mechanism for storing and transferring monetary amounts. Defendant Saimir Pirra, in coordination with other members of the criminal group in Italy and Albania, physically transported monetary sums during two documented episodes. Defendant Sokol Fusha was part of the criminal group’s operating chain, transporting monetary amounts hidden in various places from Italy to Albania. Meanwhile, defendant Idajete Kurti, who has family ties with defendant Igli Kamberi, served as a trusted person for receiving and temporarily storing money from his apartment, to avoid seizure.

The investigations continue in Italy and Albania for the full identification of the criminal group’s members.