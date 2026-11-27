Begaj meets Kosovo’s president: We support candidate status in the EU and legal initiatives for The Hague

President of the Republic Bajram Begaj met with Kosovo’s President Justina Shiroka-Pula at the start of the Brdo-Brijuni Process Summit in Ohrid.

During the meeting, Begaj reaffirmed Albania’s support for granting Kosovo candidate status in the European Union, opening accession negotiations and its membership in NATO.

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The Albanian head of state stressed that Kosovo deserves a new approach from the European Union, praising its efforts to meet European standards and align with EU policies.

Begaj also said that calling on states that have not yet taken this step to recognize Kosovo remains part of his agenda in meetings with international representatives.

Another issue discussed by the two presidents was the judicial process in The Hague. Begaj expressed Albania’s full support for the legal steps taken by Kosovo’s authorities and for the constitutional right to undertake legal initiatives concerning the Specialist Chambers, in consultation with international partners.

The president reaffirmed Albania’s position in favor of impartial justice that also respects the historical context of the Kosovo people’s war for freedom.

Begaj also called for intensified bilateral cooperation and the resumption of more frequent joint meetings between Albania and Kosovo.

According to him, the two presidents should serve as unifying forces for Albanians, promoting their interests and aspirations on the international stage, beyond day-to-day politics.