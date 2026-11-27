Erion Veliaj appoints Halit Valteri as head of the IMT at the Tirana Municipality

The mayor of Tirana, Erion Veliaj, has appointed Halit Valteri as head of the Territorial Protection Inspectorate (IMT) at the Tirana Municipality, following the dismissal of Rigers Sheqeri.

Sheqeri was dismissed on November 20, 2026, while Halit Valteri, a former member of parliament and member of the Tirana Municipal Council, was appointed in his place.

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Valteri will lead the institution responsible for monitoring the territory, inspecting construction projects and identifying violations in the field of urban development in the capital.

His appointment follows changes in the leadership of this Tirana Municipality institution.