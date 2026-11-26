The European Commission has pointed out that some practices of the Temu platform may mislead shoppers or unfairly influence their purchasing decisions; these include fake discounts, manipulated reviews, messages that create a sense of urgency to buy, and a lack of clear information.

In this context, the popular e-commerce platform Temu has agreed to bring a number of its commercial practices into line with European Union consumer protection rules. The announcement was made today by the European Commission, following an assessment of the platform’s interactions with customers, Reuters reports.

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The announced changes also include promotional games, such as the spinning wheel used to win offers and enter the platform. Temu has agreed to put an end to these coercive mechanisms, as well as notifications that pressure users to complete purchases.

The company has also pledged to provide clearer and easier-to-find information about customer service, prices, environmental claims and the payment process. It has also promised to simplify refunds.

According to a company spokesperson, Temu is pleased with the agreement reached and will continue efforts to increase transparency and improve the shopping experience for European consumers.