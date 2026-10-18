Emina Çunmulaj supports the student protest: Young people are not the enemy of the state, but its future; their voices cannot be silenced by violence

Model Emina Çunmulaj has also voiced her support for the student revolt against Edi Rama’s government, which has gripped Tirana for about a week.
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In a social media post, the model wrote that young people are a country’s future and that, when they rise up in protest, their voices must not be silenced by violence but heard with respect.
“Young people are not the enemy of a state, but its future. Their voices should not be silenced by violence, but heard with respect,” she wrote.