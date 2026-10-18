Her son became a symbol of the protest, journalist reacts: We wait for our children to come home, not search for them in hospitals

In a post on social media, journalist Brikena Metaj spoke out for the first time after her son became a symbol of resistance during the protest, as footage of his clash with six police officers went around the world.

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She expressed her concern after seeing videos of her son Klevi being held by a group of police officers while another beat him and then dragged him away.

Metaj says that she, like other mothers, waits for her children to return home, rather than having to search for them in hospitals.

The journalist also emphasizes the importance of protesting while condemning violence at the same time.

“Today I write as a mother who has seen videos of her own son covered in blood, alone among six police officers, unable to help him or be by his side while my heart trembled.

How can a mother’s heart endure the scene in which five police officers hold her son by the arms while another strikes him on the head with a rubber baton?

Do not hit the police officers! Do not destroy property paid for with our taxes, with your sweat and hard work and that of your parents! Police officers also have mothers and families waiting for them to return home.

Do not kill our children! No protest should cost us their lives. We want to wait for them to return home, not search for them in hospitals,” the journalist writes.