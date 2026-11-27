Albania moves toward the EU, Prime Minister Rama: We have no time to lose, but the work is not finished

This Friday, Prime Minister Edi Rama, in his opening remarks at the EU-Western Balkans Summit on the Growth Plan being held in Tirana, described it as a decisive moment for the region, but also for the European Union.

Rama described it as a new approach to gradual integration that brings the region together around reforms, economic convergence and regional cohesion.

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The head of government pointed out that, despite the progress made in recent years in strengthening economic ties between the region’s six countries and the EU, much work remains to be done.

He stressed that the citizens of the Western Balkans should not have to wait for full membership to experience tangible benefits.

He underlined that the EU’s financial and integration support is directly conditional on concrete results and the implementation of reforms.

“We are gathered here for the Growth Plan, at a meeting that is valuable for assessing progress and looking at the challenges ahead. There is no doubt that this is a decisive moment for the Western Balkans.

There is absolutely no doubt that it is also an extremely decisive moment for Europe. We have been enthusiastic about the launch of this new process, which in a way set in motion the new approach to gradual integration and brings us together across three dimensions: reforms, economic convergence and regional cohesion.

We must acknowledge that in recent years convergence between the six Western Balkan countries and the EU has increased. Nevertheless, there is still a long way to go. We have all defended the idea that our citizens should not have to wait to reap the benefits of integration into the common market. Our citizens should gradually enjoy, starting now, the rights enjoyed by EU citizens.

We are aware that nothing can be taken for granted and that the EU is just as inclined to help us as it is to hit us over the head with a hammer if we fail to deliver results and carry out reforms. It is a relationship in which progress brings greater participation and readiness brings more opportunities,” Rama said.