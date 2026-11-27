2027, an important year for Albania/Rama with Marta Kos: We are not asking for any gift or turning a blind eye; we will fulfill our duties!

At a press conference alongside the Commissioner for Enlargement, following the Summit of Western Balkan Leaders on the Growth Plan, Prime Minister Edi Rama stressed that 2027 will be an important year for Albania in the European integration process, highlighting the government’s commitment to fulfilling all the obligations set by the EU.

The prime minister also said that the reforms related to membership are not merely obligations to Brussels, but serve above all to modernize the country and strengthen its institutions.

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Rama added that Albania is not seeking favors or special treatment from the EU, but aims to fully meet the duties and criteria required for membership.

According to him, “the shortcomings of the institutions are what distinguish us from the countries we want to resemble.”

“The Commissioner says—and you heard it yesterday as well—that 2027 will be Albania’s year for the Commission, and for us too. But one thing is certain: we will leave nothing undone on our part, fulfilling our duties point by point, not because the teacher is asking us to, but because of the future of our children.

The future of our country compels us to carry out these duties point by point, because every duty in service of membership is a duty in service of modernizing Albania, completing the process of building a European state and consolidating institutions in Albania.

In the end, institutions make the difference, and their shortcomings are what still distinguish us from the countries we want to resemble as much and as well as possible. We are not asking for any gift, bypass or turning a blind eye; we are only asking to take on the maximum number of duties and fulfill them to the maximum,” Rama said.