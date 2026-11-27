TIA breaks the 2025 record in just 10 months, with more than 12 million passengers

Tirana International Airport (TIA) surpassed in just 10 months of 2026 the total number of passengers recorded during all of 2025, setting a new historic record for Albanian air transport.

According to data obtained by Ekofin.al, 1,229,258 passengers used the airport in October 2026, an increase of 17.2% compared with the same month a year earlier, when 1,048,706 passengers were recorded.

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Thus, more than 180,000 additional passengers used the airport in October this year compared with last year, confirming that air traffic growth remains strong even after the end of the summer season.

More than 12 million passengers in 10 months

For the January–October 2026 period, the total number of passengers who used Tirana International Airport reached 12,049,184, compared with 10,077,002 passengers during the same period last year.

The annual increase for the 10-month period was 19.6%, or around 2 million additional passengers.

Throughout 2025, Tirana International Airport recorded 11,640,044 passengers. In practice, TIA surpassed last year’s record by more than 409,000 passengers.

August remains the month with the highest traffic so far in 2026, with more than 1.7 million passengers, followed by July with 1.65 million, June with 1.46 million and September with 1.45 million passengers.

Travel to international destinations increases

One trend emerging in recent months is the increase in passenger flows from Albania to international destinations, also reflecting Albanians’ growing interest in travelling abroad.

In October, 636,577 passengers departed from Tirana International Airport for destinations outside Albania, while 592,681 arriving passengers were recorded.

The same trend was also observed in August and September. During the three-month period from August to October, more than 232,000 additional passengers departed from the airport than arrived.

For the entire 10-month period, 6,016,947 arriving passengers were recorded, compared with 6,032,237 departing passengers.

The expansion of the destination network, increased flight frequencies, competition among airlines and more competitive ticket prices are creating more travel opportunities for Albanian citizens, both for holidays and tourism and for business purposes.

More than 70,000 flights in 10 months

The increase in passenger numbers has also been accompanied by a considerable rise in air movements.

According to data obtained by Ekofin.al, 7,600 aircraft takeoffs and landings were recorded at TIA in October 2026, compared with 6,168 in October 2025, an increase of 23.2%.

In total, 70,408 air movements were recorded during the January–October 2026 period, compared with 60,710 during the same period a year earlier, an increase of 16%.

On this measure as well, TIA surpassed in just 10 months the performance of the entire year of 2025, when 69,896 air movements were recorded.

November starts with a record, high traffic expected for the national holidays

November has also begun with strong air traffic. In the first 10 days of the month alone, Tirana International Airport recorded around 300,000 passengers.

On November 1 alone, 38,670 passengers travelled through the airport, while 226 flights were operated, setting a record for this period of the year.

Increased passenger traffic is also expected this holiday weekend for November 28 and 29, both from Albanians who have chosen to travel abroad to spend the holidays and from compatriots returning to Albania for the national holidays.

This performance is expected to drive November toward another monthly record, further widening the gap with the previous year, when 765,890 passengers used the airport during the month.

€40 million in investments, runway and airport capacity expanded

Alongside the increase in air traffic, Kastrati Group is continuing another €40 million investment cycle to expand and modernize the infrastructure of Tirana International Airport.

Particular attention has been paid to work on the airport runway and to expanding and modernizing the operational areas, with the aim of increasing capacity to handle a larger number of flights.

The investment program includes extending the runway to 3,000 metres and expanding aircraft parking capacity.

To minimize the impact on airport operations, work during the November 9–27 period has been organized over 12 nights, allowing flights to continue during the day.

A total of 380 professionals have been engaged in carrying out this work, including 50 engineers, while 130 trucks, 12 excavators, 30 concrete mixers and asphalt-production plants have been made available to them.

The investment program also includes expanding the terminal, adding boarding gates, modernizing security systems, digitizing airport services and increasing parking capacity.

The investments are intended not only to handle current passenger flows, but also to create the capacity needed for further growth in air traffic in the coming years.

With more than 12 million passengers in just 10 months, an expanding network of international destinations and ongoing infrastructure investments, Tirana International Airport is consolidating its position as the largest airport in the Western Balkans and one of the fastest-growing airports in Europe.