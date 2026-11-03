MPB takes part in international operation against investment fraud network

MPB takes part in international operation against investment fraud network

The Department for the Suppression of Organized and Serious Crime within the Public Security Bureau also took part in an international operation targeting a transnational criminal network that carried out organized online investment fraud. Its actions were coordinated with the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office for the Prosecution of Organized Crime and Corruption.

According to MPB, the operation was conducted through international police and judicial cooperation, with support and coordination from Europol and Eurojust. Authorities from Germany, Cyprus, Finland, Albania, Israel, Kosovo and Macedonia were involved.

Të lidhura

None found

The joint operation led to the arrest of seven suspects in different countries. Raids were carried out at 17 locations, and more than 100 servers were seized, along with other evidence and electronic devices linked to the criminal activity.

Information gathered so far shows that the confirmed financial losses exceed four million euros. Potential victims have been identified in at least 50 countries.

MPB says its participation in the operation demonstrates the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ active contribution to joint efforts to detect and combat organized crime, as well as to strengthen international police cooperation.


Shtuar 3.11.2026 18:31

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