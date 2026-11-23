Nvidia employees give Jensen Huang an ovation after his return to lead the company

Just nine days after leaving his post, Jensen Huang was greeted by hundreds of Nvidia employees with applause and cheers at the entrance to the offices as they celebrated his return to lead the American technology giant.

Dressed in black and wearing his trademark leather jacket, Huang was enthusiastically welcomed by employees, who called out: “We love you, you’re welcome here.”

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Footage of the welcome showed the staff’s strong support for the company’s leader, while Elon Musk also reacted on the X platform.

Musk wrote: “Everyone I know at Nvidia wanted Jensen back, and it shows.”

In his first address to staff after returning, Huang pledged to strive to be an even better leader.

“The second time around, I will be a better CEO,” he said.

In a statement following the official announcement of his return to lead Nvidia, Huang called the role a special honor, especially at a time he described as the beginning of a new industrial revolution.

“It is an honor to return to Nvidia and lead one of the most important technology companies at the dawn of a new industrial revolution. I take on this responsibility with the utmost humility and renewed commitment,” he said.

Huang also expressed gratitude to the board of directors for its trust and the process it followed, as well as to employees, shareholders, industry leaders and international partners for their support.

However, it is notable that Nvidia employees first learned of Huang’s return from the media, before the company officially informed them.