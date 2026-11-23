Chief negotiator Jeton Zulfaj met with representatives of the European Commission (DG ENEST) and the EU Office in Kosovo. They discussed the reforms to be implemented by December this year, Kosovo’s inclusion in EU mechanisms as part of gradual integration, and preparations for the European Union’s new financial instrument, Global Europe.

The parties also discussed implementation of the Reform Agenda under the Reform and Growth Facility, progress on infrastructure projects supported by EU funding, and the need to strengthen institutional capacity to manage and implement European funds.

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Another topic was Kosovo’s application for membership in the European Union and the next steps, including obtaining candidate-country status. The importance of Kosovo’s participation in EU mechanisms and programmes was also emphasized.

The meeting also addressed assessments of Kosovo in the European Commission’s 2026 report. According to the discussions, the results achieved through reforms should be fairly reflected in the accession process.

Zulfaj reaffirmed Kosovo’s commitment to continuing reforms and underscored the importance of close cooperation with EU institutions to advance the accession process.