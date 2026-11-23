Autumn and winter” / Here’s what the meteorologist is forecasting: November will end with rain and falling temperatures

Autumn and winter in the space of a week. That’s how November will end, with rain, snowfall and a significant drop in temperatures.

Meteorologist Tanja Porja says the cold will begin to set in on Tuesday morning. But what will the weather be like on November 28 and 29, when many citizens have planned celebrations in Albania and a protest in Tirana?

Të lidhura None found

“Saturday and Sunday will be clear and cold. Light snowfall is expected mainly in the eastern areas of Albania,” she says.

Meteorologists predict that winter will begin with the arrival of December—and not just officially. The first days of December will bring typical winter weather. It will be clear but cold, with temperatures reaching as low as -5 degrees Celsius in mountainous areas.