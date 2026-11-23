The holiday season has begun at the White House with the arrival of the traditional Christmas tree, which stands about 18 meters tall. Melania Trump welcomed the tree, officially marking the start of the festive preparations.

The First Lady appeared outside the presidential residence in Washington wearing a red-and-white checked coatdress and burgundy high heels.

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The Concolor fir was brought from the family-owned Silent Night Evergreens farm in Endeavor, Wisconsin, after traveling hundreds of miles. The tree will be placed in the Blue Room, where it will be the centerpiece of this year’s decorations.

When it was selected at the farm in September, the tree was about 30 meters tall and nearly 20 years old. It was cut down on November 17 and then set off for the U.S. capital.

“It’s a beautiful tree. I’m grateful for family and health, and I wish everyone a Merry Christmas,” Melania told reporters, according to the White House press pool.

During the welcoming ceremony, she also met the Chapman family, owners of the farm where the tree was grown. David and Leah Chapman traveled to Washington with their daughters, Madilyn and Reagan.

The family earned the opportunity to supply the White House after winning the National Christmas Tree Association’s national contest with a Balsam fir. This is the fourth time their farm has provided the official tree for the presidential residence, following 1998, 2003 and 2017.

The family tradition spans three generations: David Chapman’s grandparents also supplied the White House with a fir tree in 1988. This year’s tree was transported by Chuck Jensen, a U.S. Army veteran and a truck driver with FedEx Freight for more than 36 years.

Jensen, who served 10 years in the U.S. Army, described the assignment as a special honor. “It’s an honor to represent veterans and bring this Christmas tree to Washington,” he told Mid-West Farm Report before setting off.

The tree’s arrival marks the start of the White House’s festive transformation, overseen by Melania Trump. This year’s theme is “America in Bloom,” but details of the decorations have not yet been revealed.

Volunteers will work over the coming days to decorate the rooms. The completed decorations are expected to be shown to reporters on November 30.

Among those selected to take part in the process is Kaila Ramos, a florist from Louisiana. She was chosen from more than 15,000 applicants.

“I would love to see a traditional Christmas,” Ramos told The U.S. Sun last month. “I think I’ll also bring in some elements of Southern tradition,” she added.

Last year’s Christmas, the first for the Trump family after returning to the White House, was organized around the theme “Home Is Where the Heart Is.”

Alongside the tree, Melania Trump’s outfit also drew attention. She wore a red-and-white checked coat designed by Gabriela Hearst, which originally sold for around $4,900.

Melania also wore the coat on December 5, 2019, seven years ago, when she accompanied President Donald Trump to the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. With the arrival of the 18-meter tree and the start of the decorations, the White House has entered the holiday season.