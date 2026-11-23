More than 27 years after the war in Kosovo, the search for missing persons continues to expose wounds that remain open and the responsibility for crimes committed. The discovery of mortal remains and the identification of victims show that families continue to wait for answers about their loved ones.

One of the main difficulties remains the lack of data from Serbia, especially the inability to access military and police archives. Documents from these institutions could help determine the locations of mass graves. While political developments have taken place in Serbia and the Student List has secured a parliamentary majority, the question remains open whether Belgrade will change its stance and cooperate in clarifying the fate of the missing.

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Can political change in Serbia be measured by the opening of archives? And should this issue be a non-negotiable condition in the Kosovo–Serbia dialogue and in the process of normalizing relations?

Professor and retired major general Muhamet Racaj says that the change of power in Serbia must be demonstrated through concrete steps. According to him, among the key actions should be the opening of archives and full cooperation in locating missing persons.

Racaj emphasizes that the issue of the missing is not limited only to the humanitarian aspect. It is also linked to justice, security, and the responsibility of institutions that operated during the war.

“The discovery of mortal remains in the Štrpce area and the identification of victims abducted during the war in Kosovo show that the consequences of the 1998–1999 conflict remain present. This is an important humanitarian, legal, and security issue.

The missing cannot be considered merely a problem of families waiting for information about their loved ones. From the perspective of security and state responsibility, this issue is linked to documenting war crimes, preserving evidence, institutional accountability, and clarifying the modus operandi of military, police, and security structures during the conflict,” Racaj states.

Assessing the possibility that political changes in Serbia may bring a different approach toward the missing, the retired general says that the Student List’s criticism of Aleksandar Vučić’s governance is not enough to prove a change in Belgrade’s policy toward Kosovo.

According to him, the real assessment of the new government will be made through its willingness to cooperate with Kosovo’s institutions and international mechanisms, as well as to provide documents that could help clarify the fate of the missing.

“Political change in Serbia may open the possibility for reviewing previous policies, but it does not automatically mean that the state strategy toward Kosovo has changed. The Student List, which has won the parliamentary majority, has criticized some aspects of Aleksandar Vučić’s governance, but its positions so far on Kosovo do not yet provide evidence of a fundamental shift toward the Albanian question and the wartime past.

Therefore, the new government should not be assessed only by political statements, but by its actions. The first test of credibility should be the willingness to cooperate with Kosovo’s institutions and international mechanisms, without political obstacles and without concealing documentation,” he declares.

Military and police documents could clarify the fate of victims

According to Racaj, Serbia should take as a primary step the opening of military, police, and intelligence archives. These may contain important data on operations conducted during the war, the transport and relocation of victims’ bodies, as well as the locations of mass graves.

These materials, he adds, could also serve to determine the responsible units and reconstruct the chain of command of structures involved in the conflict.

“The archives of the former Yugoslav army, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Interior, the police, and Serbian intelligence services may contain decisive data on military operations, troop movements, the relocation of corpses, and the identification of sites where victims were buried.

From a security perspective, these documents are primary sources of historical and operational intelligence. They can help reconstruct the chain of command, identify responsible units, and determine the locations of mass graves. For this reason, access to archives should not depend on the will of a political party or a single institution,” Racaj emphasizes.

He recalls that Kosovo and Serbia adopted the Declaration on Missing Persons in 2023, while in December 2024 they also defined the terms of reference for the Joint Commission. However, Racaj underlines that these mechanisms must be accompanied by real implementation, transparency, and full access to relevant documents.

The issue must remain on the agenda of international partners

The retired general assesses that Kosovo’s institutions must keep the issue of the missing on the agenda of international partners and seek the support of the United States of America, the European Union, NATO, the UN, and specialized organizations in this field.

He states that clarifying the fate of missing persons must be an inseparable part of the Kosovo–Serbia dialogue and of any effort to normalize relations.

“Kosovo must continue to seek the assistance of the USA, the European Union, NATO, the UN, and international organizations dealing with missing persons. This issue must be an inseparable part of the Kosovo–Serbia dialogue and of any process for normalizing relations.

Likewise, a unified information system is needed that combines archival documents, witness testimonies, intelligence data, forensic analyses, DNA identification, and contemporary technologies for detecting mass graves.

The issue of the missing must not be used as an instrument of political negotiations, nor as a way to relativize responsibility for crimes committed during the war,” Racaj concludes.