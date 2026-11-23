Arben Gashi commemorates Xhemajl Mustafa: Those responsible for the murder have still not been punished

On the 26th anniversary of the murder of journalist and political activist Xhemajl Mustafa, LDK MP Arben Gashi shared a commemorative message.

In his post, Gashi said that such commemorations bring pain, especially when they concern the murders of political figures whose perpetrators continue to evade justice.

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He described Mustafa as a person measured in his thoughts, persistent in his actions and sharp in his writing, highlighting the mark he left on intellectual and social life.

“Commemorations always bring pain, especially when they concern the unjust murder of political figures who are missed by society and the country. Those responsible for these murders have still not faced justice and have not received the punishment they deserve.

Today, we commemorate Xhemail Mustafa, a wise man in his thoughts, unwavering in his actions and sharp in his writing. He was an intellectual who left his mark through his words, stance and dedication,” Gashi wrote.