Alliance calls for investigation into electricity imports: More than €1 billion of citizens’ money spent on power from abroad

More than €1 billion of Kosovo citizens’ money has been used to buy electricity from abroad during Kurti’s time in government, the Alliance said in a post on its official Facebook page.

The Alliance sees this figure as evidence of failure and mismanagement in the energy sector. It criticized the lack of investment to increase domestic generating capacity as dependence on imports has grown.

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According to the party, the situation has also contributed to higher electricity prices, putting a strain on the budgets of Kosovo families.

The Alliance called for an investigation into any suspected misuse of public funds in the sector and for the truth to be uncovered about what it calls the “energy mafia.” The party said it has called for an interpellation in the Assembly of Kosovo on these issues.

In its statement, the Alliance called for what it describes as an organized scheme to be exposed and for the deterioration to stop.