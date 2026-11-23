Kosovo’s ambassador to Belgium, Agron Bajrami, attended hearings at the Court of Serious Crimes in Nivelles, where the case concerning the murder of human rights activist Enver Hadri is being examined.

Enver Hadri was assassinated in Brussels on February 25, 1990. According to Belgian judicial authorities, the attack was planned and carried out by the Yugoslav secret services.

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During his visit to the court, Ambassador Bajrami expressed the Republic of Kosovo’s support and solidarity with the Hadri family and its legal representatives, who have continued their efforts for justice and to establish full responsibility for the murder for decades.

“Enver Hadri was murdered because of his activism and unwavering commitment to defending the rights of the people of Kosovo. His assassination was part of Belgrade’s repressive policy toward Kosovo, a policy that did not end in 1990. It continued through the grave crimes of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes committed in 1998–1999, and is still evident today in the denial of these crimes,” the statement said.

According to the ambassador, the fact that Belgian justice is still dealing with the case more than 36 years after the murder shows that the pursuit of justice remains important, regardless of how many years have passed.

“Kosovo expresses its gratitude to Belgium for the commitment and determination demonstrated in this process. Justice for Enver Hadri and his family remains a matter of conscience, responsibility and justice, and is not limited by time,” the statement said.