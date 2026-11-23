Netanyahu considers Jensen Huang’s return to the helm of Nvidia good news for Israel and AI

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed Jensen Huang’s return to the helm of Nvidia, calling it a positive development for the country and the global artificial intelligence industry.

In a post on the platform X, Netanyahu highlighted the ties between the American technology company and Israel’s tech sector. He said the partnership had brought significant benefits to both sides.

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“Nvidia’s partnership with Israel’s technology sector has created tremendous value for both the company and the country’s innovation economy,” Netanyahu wrote.

Nvidia earlier announced that its board of directors had once again confirmed Huang as chair, chief executive officer and a board member.

Huang returned to his position nine days after stepping down. Investors welcomed the news, which was followed by a significant rise in the company’s shares.

In the early hours of trading, shares in the American semiconductor manufacturer rose by more than 27%, reaching as high as 30%.