Student protests in Tirana: A group of protesters gathers in Skanderbeg Square after marching to university faculties

Student protests in Tirana: A group of protesters gathers in Skanderbeg Square after marching to university faculties

A group of protesters has gathered in Skanderbeg Square after marching earlier to several university faculties in Tirana. The protesters set off from the Polytechnic University and marched to the Faculty of Economics and the Faculty of Engineering, where they called on students to join the demonstration.

During the march, they urged students to boycott classes and join the protest. After stopping near the faculties, the protesters moved to Skanderbeg Square, where some have gathered to continue the demonstration.

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Shtuar 3.11.2026 18:31

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