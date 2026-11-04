Mickoski: An EU member state is making artificial demands on Macedonia

At the Resilience Summit held in Düsseldorf, North Rhine-Westphalia, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski spoke on the panel “Resilience as an imperative for society as a whole.” He said artificial issues had kept Macedonia out of the European Union for 15 years.

According to Mickoski, the country is now facing an artificial demand put forward by an EU member state. He said this could also be seen as a blow to the European Union’s own resilience.

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In a Facebook post, the prime minister wrote that such a gap in the system demonstrated its vulnerability. He added that systems could be weakened not only by weapons but also by other sources. For this reason, he said, the EU must act decisively when a candidate country faces issues from the last century raised by a member state.

During the panel, Mickoski stressed that EU membership should bring change by adding value, without requiring a change in identity.

He said Macedonia began its journey toward membership 26 years ago, even before Croatia, which is now part of the EU. Mickoski added that the country defends its rights, is a NATO member, has fully aligned its foreign policy with that of the EU and protects the Union from illegal migration from EU member states. He said Macedonia would continue on this path.