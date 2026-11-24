Trump continues tradition: pardons two Thanksgiving turkeys and reveals their destination after the White House

President of the United States Donald Trump continued one of the White House’s most beloved traditions by officially pardoning two turkeys named Freedom and Feathers on the eve of Thanksgiving.

The ceremony was held Tuesday at the White House, where Trump granted both birds a presidential pardon, sparing them from slaughter and consumption during the traditional American holiday.

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The custom dates back to 1947, when the National Turkey Federation began presenting the American president with two birds for the holiday. However, the presidential pardon in its current form became a tradition in 1989, during the presidency of George H. W. Bush.

According to the president, they were given a “full, absolute, and unconditional pardon,” which means they will live forever.

During the ceremony, Trump addressed the turkey with the words: “Freedom, from this moment on, you have a full and final pardon.”

He added that the other turkey, Feathers, had taken off running toward the bushes, but that this did not call his pardon into question.

On Monday, Freedom and Feathers had appeared for the first time at the Willard InterContinental hotel in Washington, where they stayed in a luxury suite before visiting the White House. This year’s edition of the national Thanksgiving turkey presentation ceremony was the 79th in a row.

Scott and Becky Rightsell cared for this year’s two turkeys on their farm in Fort Sybert, West Virginia. The Rightsell family, which has been involved in agriculture for generations, sees being selected to raise the presidential turkeys as a special recognition of its work.

Scott Rightsell compared the occasion to the Super Bowl for turkey farmers, telling CBS News: “This is like the Super Bowl for farmers who raise turkeys.”

According to him, the two birds had arrived at the farm back in July, when they were still small. They gradually got them used to the presence of people, loud noises, cameras, and camera flashes. The selection was based not only on appearance but also on their behavior.

Rightsell explained that they had chosen those with the best temperament, adding with humor that the process was somewhat like a beauty pageant. “We chose the ones with the best temperament. You have to have good looks and a good temperament,” he said.

After finishing their visit to the White House, the two turkeys will head to College Station, Texas, where they will live out the rest of their lives at Texas A&M University.

This marks the first time presidential turkeys will be placed in Texas after the pardon ceremony. The university has set up a special facility for them, with temperature control, a porch, and outdoor space where they can stay.

Six university students, specially selected for the job, will be responsible for the daily care of the two birds.

According to Christy Puffenbarger, head of the National Turkey Federation, Freedom and Feathers may also make an appearance at Friday’s football game between Texas A&M University and the University of Texas.