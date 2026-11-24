On the eve of November 28, Haxhiu: This holiday unites Albanians from Tirana and Pristina to Tetovo and Presevo

Speaker of Parliament Albulena Haxhiu attended the reception organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Albania in Pristina, on the eve of November 28, Flag Day.

In a post, she highlighted the historical and national importance of this holiday, recalling the sacrifice of Albanians for freedom and unity.

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According to her, November is the month of Albanian history, and the red-and-black flag has always served as a symbol of hope for freedom and unity.

“For us Albanians, the red-and-black flag has always been hope for freedom and unity. For it, many endured prison, and many others gave their lives,” Haxhiu wrote.

She stressed that this holiday unites Albanians wherever they are, from Tirana and Pristina to Tetovo, Presevo and Ulcinj.

Finally, Haxhiu conveyed her congratulations on November 28 and expressed the wish that this November find Albanians even closer to one another.