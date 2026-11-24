He took her from Mjaft and implemented her in the PS without competition”/ Hoxha: Only Rama is to blame for Spiropali, today they are turning her into a factor

Journalist Artan Hoxha, invited to the show “Të Paekspozuarit” on Vizion Plus, spoke about Spiropali’s expulsion from the PS and her reactions toward Rama and the party.

Hoxha said that Elisa is a product of Rama and that she was “implemented” in the PS without competition. He added that Spiropali has no real power and that by attacking her they are turning her into a factor.

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Studio conversation:

Hoxha: Rama took Elisa from “Mjaft”; the forums were never convened for a contest. Rama took her specifically, without asking anyone. Ultimately, Rama is to blame. The only person who put her there, bypassing the entire statute, is Rama.

Demalia: Which party here operates according to its statute?

Hoxha: Did the lady come out and get promoted for presenting some program? Edi Rama would say, Skanderbeg. Edi Rama brought her out. Wait a moment and take note. Let me finish, man.

Demalia: These things are known; say something new.

Hoxha: This lady is here not because of a contest or the PS’s internal competition. Rama did it. He would say, “This is Skanderbeg.” She was a customs director.

Demalia: That is why she is upset now.

Hoxha: Did I do it? Edi Rama did it. Are you in your right mind, man? Do you think Albania switched off when you went to America? Who did it, Luca?

Demalia: What is wrong with you?

Hoxha: This lady was taken from outside and was implemented into the body of the PS by Edi Rama. Many other socialists, who perhaps deserved to be there, were removed from the race so that Spiropali could be placed there. The man who promoted and supported her is Rama. Now, all of a sudden, she is turning against Skanderbeg. She cannot wage a war with Rama. She has neither the guts, nor the ability, nor a plan. She cannot wage war with Rama. Rama’s reaction, which seems illogical to me, has turned her into a factor. Why bother? What harm does Elisa Spiropali do to you? What support does she have? By expelling her, you are turning her into a factor, because she has nothing in her hands. She is delirious; she says tomorrow you will get the answer, as if Trump were about to meet the North Korean leader. Those who are with Rama should take it easy.

Demalia: Am I with Rama?

Hoxha: I said those people. At this moment we are trying to point out that Rama is reaping what he sowed. He sowed Elisa and is reaping Elisa. He took them from “Mjaft”, made them G-99, then brought them into the party and made them the most powerful people.