Greece continues to remain one of the five European Union countries that still has not recognized Kosovo’s independence, despite the contacts and relations that have developed continuously between the two countries.

The topic of recognition was at the center of the talks that Kosovo’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Glauk Konjufca, held in the Greek capital with his counterpart, George Gerapetritis.

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During the meeting, Konjufca asked official Athens to take a further step towards recognizing independence, noting the weight that such a decision would have for deepening bilateral relations and strengthening regional cooperation.

In a post, the Kosovar chief diplomat appreciated Greece’s support for visa liberalization for Kosovo citizens, describing it as an important contribution to advancing relations between the two countries. He also expressed readiness to intensify political and economic cooperation and invited his Greek counterpart to hold the next meeting in Kosovo.

Agim Aliçkaj, executive director of the Albanian-American Civic League, spoke about the importance of this meeting, the possibilities for Greece to reconsider its stance, and the steps that Kosovar diplomacy should take to convince the five non-recognizing EU states.

According to him, among the five European Union members that do not recognize Kosovo, Greece has the greatest chances of changing its stance. In addition to the engagement of Kosovar diplomacy, the diplomacy of the United States can also influence this process, while Kosovo must show that it is strengthening internally as a democratic and stable state.

Aliçkaj assessed that active diplomacy and strengthening of the state must go hand in hand. According to him, it cannot be known with certainty how much impact the request put forward by Minister Konjufca during the meeting with Gerapetritis will have on Greece’s decision to consider the issue, but such a request has special importance and constitutes a state priority for Kosovo.

He also stressed that Greece is the state from which Kosovo should have the highest expectations, taking into account the rapprochement of relations between the two countries in recent years.

According to Aliçkaj’s assessment, expectations for recognition from Greece are the highest. The increasingly close relations with Athens in recent years, especially Greek support for visa liberalization, are signals of Greece’s understanding towards Kosovo.

An eventual recognition by Greece, he added, would carry weight beyond bilateral relations, as it could also influence the stances of the other four EU countries that still have not recognized Kosovo’s independence.

He stressed that eventual recognition of Kosovo by Greece would have great diplomatic importance and would push other non-recognizing states to take the same action. To convince Athens to make such a decision, according to him, the influence of American diplomacy and members of the American Congress can and should also be used.

Speaking about the reasons that have kept alive the non-recognition of Kosovo, Aliçkaj mentioned the interests of non-recognizing countries and their relations with Serbia.

He underlined that Belgrade has continuously exerted diplomatic influence on these states, asking them not to recognize Kosovo’s independence.

According to him, one of the main causes of non-recognition, common to Greece and other states, is related to interests and relations with Serbia, Belgrade’s rigid stance towards Kosovo’s independence, and the continuous demands that they not recognize Kosovo.

However, Aliçkaj assessed that changes in Serbia’s governance could open space for a different approach, even though so far there are no signs that the election winners will change their policy towards Kosovo.

He also mentioned Greece’s disputes with Turkey over the Cyprus issue as a factor that could influence Athens’ stance. However, he stressed that the case of Kosovo has its own historical, political, and legal specifics and should not be equated with other territorial issues.

According to him, Greece has disputes with Turkey regarding the Cyprus issue, but the case of Kosovo is completely different. Due to specific historical, political, and legal circumstances, Kosovo has been treated by many states and international actors as a sui generis case, which does not create a general precedent for changing the borders of other states on ethnic grounds.

Aliçkaj requested that Kosovar diplomacy continuously use this argument in communications with representatives of Greece and other states that have not recognized independence.

He also attributed part of the responsibility for the current diplomatic situation to the European Union’s policy towards Kosovo, which according to him has been influenced by pro-Serbian circles.

He recalled former EU representatives in the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue, Federica Mogherini, Josep Borrell and Miroslav Lajčák, assessing that the dialogue process has been used for interests aimed at detaching Serbia from the Russian orbit.

According to Aliçkaj, one of the main arguments that has been used to exert pressure on Kosovo and to justify the continuation of non-recognition has been the issue of the Serbian minority and the claim of lack of its national rights.

He considered that Kosovo’s institutions should engage more to refute Serbia’s claims with concrete facts and evidence. According to him, this is not a task only for the Government, but also for the opposition and other state institutions.

In this context, he proposed the establishment of joint investigative and oversight commissions with representatives of democratic states, including Greece, which could closely assess the state of rights of the Serbian community in Kosovo.

According to him, it would be useful for Kosovo to take the initiative in creating these commissions with representatives of democratic states, including Greece. These commissions could go into the field to see the reality and to compare the rights of the Serbian minority in Kosovo with the rights of Albanians in Preševo, Bujanovac, Medveđa and Sandžak.

Beyond diplomatic engagement and demands for recognition, Aliçkaj stressed that Kosovo must prove with concrete results that it is a functional, democratic and stable state.

He assessed that institutional blockades must come to an end, while progress must be made in key development sectors, including defense and security, economy, health, education and social welfare.

According to him, above all Kosovo must prove that it is a stable, democratic and rule-of-law state. Institutional blockades, whether from the opposition or from anyone else, must belong permanently to the past, while defense and security, economy, health, education and social welfare must improve significantly.

Speaking about the work of the Kurti Government, Aliçkaj assessed that during the previous mandate successes were achieved in protecting Kosovo’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, despite international criticism and pressure.

However, according to him, the current mandate must mark tangible results in internal development and in the comprehensive strengthening of the state.

These, he stressed, are necessary prerequisites that would enable Kosovar diplomacy to seek recognition from Greece and the other four non-recognizing European Union countries with strong arguments, undeniable facts and self-confidence, also paving the way for Kosovo’s integration into the EU.

As an example of actions that have shown the determination of Kosovo’s institutions in the face of the international factor, Aliçkaj mentioned the construction of new bridges over the Ibar River.

He assessed that this action proved that keeping the old bridge closed to vehicle traffic, which symbolized the division of Mitrovica, was unnecessary.

In conclusion, Aliçkaj stressed that strengthening the state and resolute diplomacy are the way to make the continuation of the policy of non-recognition towards Kosovo increasingly unjustifiable.

According to him, with wise, tireless work and dedication to the development and strengthening of the state of Kosovo, the continuation of non-recognition by Greece and the other four EU countries would become increasingly meaningless and unjustifiable. In this way, the paths of Serbian aggression against Kosovo and of continuous destabilization of the Balkans would also gradually be closed.

Aliçkaj ended his statement with a clear message to Serbia, reiterating that Kosovo’s independence and sovereignty are non-negotiable.

According to him, Serbia must understand once and for all that Kosovo is a free, sovereign and independent state and will remain so for as long as life exists.