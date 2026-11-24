Saranda Bogujevci has announced that the Government of Kosovo is drafting new policies to strengthen the creative economy, so that this sector can make a greater contribution to economic development, job creation and innovation.

She expressed these views in a post after participating in the international conference BEYOND 2026, held in Manchester, United Kingdom.

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During the conference, the opportunities offered by the creative economy and the potential of the Western Balkans for developing this sector were discussed. The program also included a panel dedicated to the region, which brought together professionals and representatives of creative industries from different countries.

As part of the visit, Bogujevci also held a meeting with John Newbigin, who, through the British Council, has contributed to drafting Kosovo’s Creative Economy Strategy 2027–2035.

According to her, the meeting discussed the implementation of the strategy, next steps and opportunities for continued cooperation.

The 2027–2035 strategy aims to create more favorable conditions for the development of creators and creative businesses, as well as to promote Kosovo’s potential in international markets.