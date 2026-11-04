Filipçe on the European Commission report: The country is deteriorating, the judiciary is captured by the government and the media face pressure

Filipçe on the European Commission report: The country is deteriorating, the judiciary is captured by the government and the media face pressure

Venko Filipçe, leader of the LSDM, responded on the social media platform X to the findings of the European Commission’s latest 2026 Country Progress Report. He sharply criticized the government and said conditions in the country are deteriorating drastically.

According to the opposition party leader, the report finds that there has been no progress in the fight against corruption, freedom of expression or public procurement.

Të lidhura

None found

Filipçe also warned that the judiciary is under political pressure and lacks the necessary funding.

Referring to the report’s findings, he cited forty lawsuits against journalists, three times as many as last year. He said the media are under pressure, while agriculture is on the brink of collapse.

Filipçe held the current government directly responsible, accusing it of capturing the judiciary, restricting media space and failing to act against corruption.


Shtuar 4.11.2026 19:17

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