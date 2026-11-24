Shiroka Pula on November 28: more Kosovo in Albania and more Albania in Kosovo

The President of Kosovo, Justina Shiroka Pula, emphasized the historical and national weight of November 28, describing this date as a symbol of Albanian unity, sacrifice, and identity.

She attended the reception organized by the Embassy of Albania in Kosovo on the occasion of the November 28 holiday, where she spoke about the meaning of the red-and-black flag, the shared past, and the ties between Kosovo and Albania.

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During her speech, Shiroka Pula recalled the proclamation of Albania’s Independence on November 28, 1912, under the leadership of Ismail Qemali, and praised the contribution of patriots from all Albanian regions, including Hasan Prishtina and Isa Boletini.

She stressed that the red-and-black flag, with the double-headed eagle, represents the symbol of the Albanian state and of the entire Albanian nation, wherever it lives.

The President also dwelt on the special significance this date holds for Kosovo’s history, recalling that November 28 marks four important events: Flag Day and Albania’s Independence, the birthday of the legendary commander Adem Jashari, and the first public appearance of the Kosovo Liberation Army.

She honored the sacrifice of the Jashari family and the war of the KLA, underlining that it was a war for freedom and for the right of the people of Kosovo to live free in their own country.

Referring to the judicial process in The Hague against former KLA leaders, Shiroka Pula said that no judicial process can undo the right of the people of Kosovo to freedom, nor the sacrifice on which that freedom was built.

In her speech, the President congratulated Albania on its progress toward European Union membership and expressed hope that the red-and-black flag would soon wave in Brussels as well.

She called for the flag to be honored through work, knowledge, and dedication, stressing the importance of protecting the language, identity, and historical memory.

“The flag that waves today is the legacy of generations who fought, sacrificed, and gave their lives for it,” she stressed.

In closing, Shiroka Pula called for stronger ties and greater integration between Kosovo and Albania.

“More Kosovo in Albania and more Albania in Kosovo, until the day when together we raise a toast in Brussels!” the President declared.