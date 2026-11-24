For the second time in seven days, Yemen’s Houthi rebels have struck the tallest skyscraper in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, wounding at least 11 people.

Saudi officials have confirmed the incident and released photographs showing damage to the building’s facade.

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This symbolic skyscraper also houses important state offices, including those of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign investment fund. The latest attack, according to authorities, caused material damage and left several people injured.

The building had also been targeted by Houthi rebels last Thursday. That attack caused only material damage and no injuries.

Earlier, the Saudi-led military coalition, which backs Yemen’s internationally recognized government in the war against the Houthis, called the strike on the skyscraper in Riyadh’s financial center a “terrorist attack.”

Iran-backed Houthi rebels control most of western Yemen, including the capital Sanaa. They have stepped up attacks against Saudi Arabia, targeting airports, oil industry facilities and office buildings.

The rise in security tensions has also affected air transport, leading to the cancellation of some international flights to Riyadh. Saudi authorities have also been forced to postpone the Asian Football Cup, which was scheduled for this year and is now expected to take place in December 2027.