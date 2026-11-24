Hospitals in North Macedonia are facing a severe healthcare staffing crisis, which is causing significant work overload and worsened service conditions. The most tangible consequence of this situation is the deterioration of patient care, with patients bearing the brunt of this shortage. Experts warn that this issue cannot be resolved by blaming specific individuals, but requires a comprehensive approach at the system level.

Gordana Beshliovska, a nursing leader and healthcare advocate in North Macedonia, stressed that their warnings about this problem have been ongoing. According to her, the shortage of staff and the unresolved professional status of nurses in hospitals have reached a critical point, where patients are suffering the most severe consequences. ‘This feeling we are experiencing now is the greatest punishment,’ she said.

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She added that solving problems in the healthcare sector will only come when nurses are granted the status they deserve. According to Beshliovska, young professionals endure long waiting periods to get employed, and when they finally manage to enter hospitals, they often start with temporary contracts to gain experience. This situation pushes them to leave quickly and apply for open competitions in countries of the region, where hospitals continuously have vacant positions.

The demands of nurses include decent wages, recognition of qualifications, and clear definition of responsibilities in the workplace. Their warning is clear: without a comprehensive solution at the system level, the healthcare system risks losing even more professionals who care for patients’ health every day.