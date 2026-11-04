KLI: 2026 EU report highlights stalled reforms and rule-of-law problems

According to the Kosovo Law Institute (KLI), the European Commission’s (EC) 2026 report on Kosovo paints a troubling picture of the rule of law, the work of democratic institutions and the implementation of reforms.

In the institute’s assessment, the document confirms that the country continues to face serious, recurring difficulties. Although the same issues have been raised in previous reports, the responsible institutions have failed to find lasting solutions.

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KLI stresses that these findings are not isolated shortcomings confined to a single year. They reflect persistent structural problems, delayed reforms and a lack of institutional accountability. Despite the EC identifying almost the same challenges for years, the measures taken so far have not brought about substantial change.

The situation has been worsened by the political and institutional crisis that has gripped Kosovo since the February 2025 elections. Obstacles to the work of institutions, repeated elections and delayed decision-making have held back necessary reforms, with negative consequences for the European integration agenda.

No progress in the judiciary after three years of limited progress

Among the most serious findings in the 2026 report, KLI highlights the assessment that no progress was made in the functioning of the judiciary during the reporting period. This marks a deterioration from the previous three years, when progress had been described as limited. The Commission has also raised concerns about developments concerning respect for fundamental rights and the functioning of the justice system.

Rather than consolidating reforms, the justice system continues to face problems affecting its independence, accountability, efficiency and the functioning of its institutions.

Findings of undue political and economic influence over the justice system require particular attention. According to KLI, the rule of law cannot function without independent courts and prosecutors’ offices, while attempts to interfere or exert influence undermine public trust in justice.

In the EU report on Kosovo, high-level corruption, influence over the justice system and unresolved issues remain among the concerns.

The institute also links the persistent problems identified by the EC to delays in adopting and implementing reforms, including legislation arising from the reform process under the joint declaration of commitments. It says that launching a reform or adopting it merely as a formality is not enough to make it a success.

Anti-corruption efforts have yet to deliver lasting results

Progress in the fight against corruption remains limited in this report as well. This assessment shows that the institutions’ efforts have yet to produce lasting results, particularly in cases of high-level corruption.

For KLI, an appropriate legal framework is only part of what is needed to fight corruption effectively. Independent institutions, professional investigations, effective prosecutions and final court decisions are also required. Improvements in some indicators do not remove the need for measurable, lasting results in high-level corruption cases.

The EC also notes that Kosovo still lacks a comprehensive strategic framework against corruption and a coherent approach to strengthening efforts in this area.

According to KLI, the fact that the Commission’s reports repeatedly point to a lack of meaningful progress in this area should alarm the responsible institutions and prompt them to take concrete steps to remedy the situation.

Crisis in the Assembly and Government held back reforms

The 2026 document identifies the prolonged institutional crisis as an obstacle to reforms linked to European integration. Political instability and the irregular functioning of institutions have affected the drafting and adoption of laws, parliamentary oversight and the implementation of public policies.

The Assembly of Kosovo has a central role in democratic representation, lawmaking and parliamentary oversight of the Government. Its ability to carry out these duties effectively, however, has been weakened by successive political crises.

Executive institutions, too, have been unable to advance reforms, meet international obligations and implement the European agenda because they have not functioned fully and consistently.

KLI rejects the idea that responsibility for this situation can be attributed solely to political circumstances. According to the institute, institutions and political parties bear direct responsibility for creating the conditions for democratic functioning, respecting the Constitution and ensuring that reforms continue.

Public administration sees partial progress but retains structural shortcomings

On public administration reform, the EC identifies some steps forward but notes that structural problems have not been overcome. Further institutional commitment is needed to professionalize the civil service, ensure merit-based hiring and accountability, and implement reforms effectively.

The institute considers a professional administration free from political influence essential to effective governance and the sustained implementation of laws and public policies. Without lasting institutional capacity and respect for merit, even approved reforms risk remaining mere formalities.

The document also includes civil society criticism concerning a lack of transparency and irregularities in the selection of members of the Independent Media Commission (KPM) and Radio Television of Kosovo (RTK). It also notes concerns about decisions and fines imposed on media outlets by KPM, whose legality has been challenged.

Of particular concern is the fact that KPM’s Appeals Board has not functioned since November 2023. Meanwhile, RTK remains in a severe financial crisis and lacks a funding model that guarantees sustainability and independence.

Call for accountability and a review of how reforms are implemented

KLI sees the main message of the European Commission’s 2026 report as a need for change: Kosovo cannot expect different results while maintaining the same approach to reforms.

Successive EC documents have highlighted similar shortcomings in the rule of law, the justice system, the fight against corruption, public administration and the democratic functioning of institutions. The repeated appearance of these findings shows that the problems have not been addressed with the necessary seriousness or effectiveness.

For this reason, KLI calls on the Assembly, the Government, the Kosovo Judicial Council, the Kosovo Prosecutorial Council and other responsible institutions to take concrete action to fulfil the EC’s recommendations. The institute calls for a clear division of institutional responsibilities, measurable deadlines and transparent reporting mechanisms.

According to KLI, priorities should include measures that strengthen the independence and accountability of courts and prosecutors’ offices, deliver better results against corruption, enable the Assembly and Government to work effectively, and advance the professionalization of public administration.

The institute stresses that the 2026 report should be taken as a serious call to change the institutions’ approach. Rather than repeated promises of reform, Kosovo needs functioning institutions, political accountability and measurable results.

In KLI’s assessment, continued stagnation and a worsening situation in some areas of the rule of law do more than jeopardize the path to European integration. Above all, they harm citizens’ right to effective justice, legal certainty and accountable governance.