Live: Progress Report delivered to Kurti, Haxhiu and President Shiroka Pula

04.11.2026 – 18:44

Kosovo’s Prime Minister, Albin Kurti, met with the European Union’s ambassador to Kosovo, Dirk Schuebel. During the meeting, the ambassador presented him with the European Commission’s Progress Report on Kosovo.

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04.11.2026 – 18:23

The Speaker of Kosovo’s Assembly, Albulena Haxhiu, received EU Ambassador Dirk Schuebel, who presented her with the European Commission’s Progress Report on Kosovo.

They discussed the report’s findings, the work ahead for the Assembly and the steps needed to advance Kosovo’s European integration. Haxhiu said on Facebook that the discussion also focused on accelerating reforms and making progress in areas where delays had been identified.

She said the Assembly’s return to work creates an opportunity to give the reforms fresh momentum.

“Today I met with the European Union’s ambassador to Kosovo, Dirk Schuebel. We discussed the European Commission’s report and the work ahead of us on the path toward the EU.

Now that the Assembly has resumed its work, we can accelerate reforms and make progress in areas where delays have been noted.

We paid particular attention to the Reform Agenda, the Growth Plan and meeting deadlines for fulfilling our obligations, as well as consideration of Kosovo’s application for membership in the European Union. I expressed my readiness to expand the Assembly’s cooperation with the EU Office, particularly on legislative work and oversight of reform implementation.

Membership in the European Union requires sustained engagement, dedication and responsibility from all institutions. Through cooperation and joint efforts, we can make significant progress on the reforms our country and citizens need,” Haxhiu’s post said.

Also on 04.11.2026, the President of the Republic of Kosovo, Justina Shiroka Pula, met with Ambassador Dirk Schuebel, who presented her with the European Commission’s Progress Report on Kosovo.

During the meeting, Shiroka Pula underscored the institutions’ commitment to advancing reforms and meeting European standards. She reiterated that Kosovo is a pro-European country and that EU membership is a strategic goal of the Republic of Kosovo.

The president also emphasized the importance of strengthening the rule of law, ensuring the democratic functioning of institutions and implementing reforms that bring Kosovo closer to the European Union.

Ambassador Schuebel praised the president for her constructive approach and her efforts to foster cooperation and unity across Kosovo’s political landscape. Shiroka Pula, for her part, expressed appreciation for the EU’s continued support and the importance of its partnership in advancing the country’s European agenda.