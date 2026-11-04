AUV launches oversight of the entire dairy chain, from farms to market

The Food and Veterinary Agency (AUV) has begun implementing the Permanent Surveillance and Monitoring Program for the Dairy Sector. The program provides for regular inspections and laboratory testing at every stage of milk and dairy production, processing, import and sale.

In cooperation with the Milk Producers’ Association, the program aims to ensure product quality and safety by identifying potential risks and violations of legal requirements in a timely manner.

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Oversight will begin with animal feed and milk production on farms, then continue through collection, transport, processing, packaging, import, distribution and sale. Inspections will cover both domestic and imported products.

Laboratory tests will be conducted monthly, according to product type and risk level, covering physicochemical properties, microbiology and food safety.

Laboratories will examine product composition, including fat and protein content, as well as the presence of palm oil and other vegetable fats. They will also check for the use of milk powder, aflatoxins, antibiotic residues and other prohibited substances.

To prevent risks to consumers’ health, inspections will also test for dangerous microorganisms, including Salmonella, Listeria monocytogenes and Escherichia coli.

AUV says the program is part of an initiative by Armend Muja, the Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Development. The initiative aims to strengthen oversight of the dairy sector and ensure compliance with legal standards on quality, composition, labeling and food safety.

Through cooperation with the Milk Producers’ Association, producers are expected to take an active role in improving standards, sharing information about risks and promoting good production practices. AUV, however, will remain independent in planning and conducting official inspections, collecting samples and making inspection decisions.

The program also aims to replace largely reactive inspections with risk-based, planned oversight. As a result, inspections and tests will focus more on products and operators where higher risks or repeated non-compliance have been identified.

When violations are detected, AUV says, legal measures will be taken. These may include prohibiting sales, withdrawing products that fail to meet standards and initiating proceedings against the responsible operators.

The program also aims to bring Kosovo’s food safety system closer to European Union standards and legislation, particularly the requirements of Chapter 12 on food safety and veterinary and phytosanitary policy.

Ultimately, the program aims to protect public health, increase transparency about product composition and ensure a safe dairy chain, from farm to consumer’s table.