Hoti: Over €2.5 million allocated to organizations providing social services

Andin Hoti, Minister of Labour, Family and the Values of the Liberation War, took part in a roundtable discussion on mental health and psychosocial support for children and adolescents. The roundtable was organized by the Office of the Prime Minister in partnership with UNICEF.

The meeting presented recommendations from a report mapping mental health and psychosocial support services for children and young people in Kosovo.

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Hoti said the Ministry is committed to improving legislation, reforming social protection, and strengthening oversight and inspection mechanisms to improve the quality of services.

He again highlighted the need to strengthen Social Work Centres. To this end, the Ministry has already asked mayors to take concrete measures.

According to Hoti, the Ministry has allocated more than €2.5 million to support non-governmental organizations that provide social services. These include shelters and other services to protect and support vulnerable groups.