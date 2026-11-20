The 12th meeting of the Implementation Committee for the Growth Plan was held under the direction of Jeton Zulfaj, National Coordinator for the Reform and Growth Facility. The main focus of the meeting was the progress made in implementing Kosovo’s Reform Agenda.

This session reviewed the progress of reform steps, paying special attention to those expected to be finalized by the end of 2026, as well as reforms planned for the January-June 2027 period.

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According to the official statement, discussions focused on assessing the current state of reforms, measures that need to be taken to meet obligations, identifying obstacles and potential risks, and the need for additional assistance during this phase.

During the meeting, the necessity of close cooperation among institutions and respect for deadlines in implementing reforms was underlined, so that Kosovo meets the commitments undertaken under the European Union’s Growth Plan for the Western Balkans.

This financial mechanism aims to encourage reforms and economic development in the countries of the region, while the implementation of the Reform Agenda represents one of Kosovo’s main obligations to benefit from the opportunities offered by the EU Growth Plan.