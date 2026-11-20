Prosecutor Iskra Haxhi Vasileva has stated that the material presented today by the defense team in the judicial process against Appellate Court judge Gjoko Ristov does not contain elements that would raise essential doubts about the DNA analysis and the traces of biological origin that the prosecution links to the defendant.

After today’s hearing, she told journalists that the defense has raised claims about the way the traces were collected and about certain flaws in that process, but according to her there is nothing substantial that would discredit the expertise given regarding the biological traces belonging to defendant Gjoko Ristov and found in the material secured at the crime scene.

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Asked how she assesses today’s expert opinion by Atanas Kozarev, proposed by the defense, Haxhi Vasileva said that it cannot be called an expert report. According to her, a technical advisor was present in the courtroom, but his work does not constitute an expert report; he himself described it as a finding and expert opinion, not as a proper expert report.

She explained that this is because his reference concerns the actions of authorized officials during the inspection at the crime scene, and not an expert finding that would undermine or be equivalent to the expert report on traces of biological origin, which constitutes evidentiary material for the Prosecution.

Haxhi Vasileva added that the qualifications of this technical advisor do not allow him to carry out an expert report on DNA traces.

On another matter, she was asked what was decisive in giving the opinion for the release from detention of Stojan Çifligaroski and the imposition of house arrest. She clarified that she is not the prosecutor responsible for that case and that the opinion given is not hers. She added that she learned from the media about the court’s decision, but she does not know the details, as there is another prosecutor responsible for the matter; for more detailed questions, the Prosecution will answer them.

Meanwhile, Ristov’s defense attorney, Zvonko Davidoviq, asked about today’s expert testimony, stated that the standards for securing DNA traces were not respected. According to him, the expert did not question DNA forensic medicine, which is indisputable, but raised concerns about the way the traces were collected and about the real possibility of their contamination.

The lawyer said that the artificial material is contested, emphasizing that the state is a signatory to protocols that must be implemented, but these standards have not been respected.

The next hearing is scheduled for December 9.