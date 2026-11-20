Just one day after its record stock market debut, the artificial intelligence company is facing strong pressure from investors.

On Friday, shares of the American artificial intelligence company Anthropic fell nearly 10%, just one day after their historic debut on the Nasdaq. The decline wiped out the substantial gains recorded during the first day of trading and revived concerns about the sustainability of investments in the artificial intelligence sector.

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According to reported data, the stock fell 9.6%, dropping to $87.90. However, the price remained slightly above the $83 level set for the initial public offering (IPO).

During the first trading session on Thursday, Anthropic shares had risen as much as 34%, climbing to $111.50. At the peak of that rally, the company’s market value was temporarily estimated at around $2 trillion.

However, the initial enthusiasm did not last long. The shares closed the first session at $97.17, before facing selling pressure a day later.

Anthropic’s decline comes at a time when the rest of the technology market is also under pressure. The Nasdaq index posted losses of more than 1% on Friday, while the S&P 500 also moved into negative territory.

Investors are increasingly showing caution toward shares of technology companies, especially those linked to artificial intelligence.

In contrast, U.S. government bonds gained ground, while their yields fell, reflecting demand for investments considered safer. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury fell below the 5% level.

According to Jefferies analyst Jeffrey Favuzza, the fact that Anthropic failed to maintain the price level reached on its debut, together with selling pressure in Friday’s premarket trading, is a negative signal for the rest of the technology sector as well.

The performance of Anthropic’s shares in the coming days is expected to serve as an important indicator of how markets will value artificial intelligence companies after debuts with record valuations.