In the framework of the 14th Chiefs of Defense meeting of the Defense Cooperation Initiative (DECI), the commander of NATO’s mission in Kosovo (KFOR), Major General Roberto Vergori, informed representatives of regional countries about the security situation in Kosovo and the mission’s activities. The meeting was held on 20 November in Tirana, Albania.

During his speech, Vergori presented KFOR’s contribution to promoting regional security and stability. According to KFOR’s official announcement, he provided an overview of the security situation and the mission’s daily activities, underlining that they are based on its renewed operational priorities.

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The commander stressed that KFOR continues to optimize the structure and deployment of forces, so that the mission remains able to fulfill its tasks. He explained that this process takes place gradually and depends on circumstances on the ground, while it can be reversed if security developments endanger lasting stability in Kosovo and the region.

Vergori reaffirmed KFOR’s commitment to implementing its long-term mandate, under United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244 of 1999. He added that the mission continues to help create and maintain a safe environment for all residents of Kosovo, as well as to ensure freedom of movement, impartially and in close coordination with the Kosovo Police and the European Union Rule of Law Mission (EULEX).

The DECI initiative, established in 2012 under Italy’s leadership, serves as a regional platform for strategic and military cooperation among countries of the Adriatic and Western Balkans. Its aim is to address common security challenges and strengthen stability in the region.