Kosovo’s chief negotiator, Jeton Zulfaj, held a meeting with the Austrian ambassador in Pristina, Georg Schnetzer, where they discussed strengthening bilateral relations, Kosovo’s path toward the European Union, and deepening cooperation in the region.

Zulfaj expressed gratitude for the continued support Austria has given Kosovo, especially in the European integration process, and praised the close partnership between the two countries.

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A significant part of the conversation was devoted to the Berlin Process and the contribution Austria is expected to make next year in advancing regional cooperation, as Vienna will take over as host of this process in 2027.

In this context, Zulfaj underlined the necessity of fully implementing the signed agreements, especially those concerning free movement with ID cards with Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as the mutual recognition of diplomas and professional qualifications.

According to him, fulfilling these agreements paves the way for students and the workforce, while turning them into tangible benefits for citizens and businesses remains key to deepening cooperation in the region.