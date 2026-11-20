Authorities in Warsaw have reported that three aerial objects violated the country’s airspace, including a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk called the event an act of provocation by Moscow and called for expanded support from the North Atlantic Alliance.

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The Russian Kh-101 missile crashed in the village of Nowy Lipowiec, a rural area located about 50 kilometers from Poland’s border with Ukraine.

According to official information, the incident occurred Friday in the early morning hours, precisely during one of the most massive air offensives that Russia has launched against Ukraine since the start of the aggression in February 2022.

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz announced that the missile fell around 06:30, while two other objects also entered Polish airspace.

Another missile, which is being investigated, was found near the town of Rudnik nad Sanem, while a jet-propelled drone was discovered near Mołodycz.

Officials have confirmed that the incident caused no injuries or material damage. Footage of the moment the missile fell was captured by security cameras of a nearby farm.

Prime Minister Tusk stressed that the incident does not appear to have been accidental, drawing attention to the fact that the objects fell near the area where military exercises by Western countries are being held.

“The fact that these objects fell near the place where maneuvers are being held by a coalition of the willing is not a coincidence,” Tusk said, referring to the Koalicja 2026 exercise, which is led by the United Kingdom and France.

There are 11 Western coalition states participating in this exercise, in the context of preparations for a possible peace agreement in Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte condemned the violations of Polish airspace, describing them as dangerous and as a direct consequence of Russia’s war against Ukraine. He added that Alliance aircraft were scrambled in response to the event.

For his part, British Defense Minister Wes Streeting noted that the consequences of the Russian conflict are spreading increasingly to states neighboring Ukraine.

This incident came just one day after the conclusion of the Coalition of the Willing summit in Berlin, where 40 countries reaffirmed their support for Kyiv and discussed possibilities for peace negotiations.