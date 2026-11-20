174th protest against the government begins in front of the Prime Minister’s Office, protesters clash with police

On November 20, the 174th protest against the government began.

Citizens have gathered in front of the Prime Minister’s Office building.

Të lidhura None found

There are also many police forces in the area, which do not allow protesters to remain on the boulevard. This action is carried out in enforcement of the government’s Normative Act, which prohibits citizens from staying in public squares.

Protesters have described the Normative Act as illegal.

To enforce this act, police are pushing citizens toward the sidewalks. Law enforcement forces are not sparing even people on the sidewalks, while several citizens have also been escorted away.

According to the government’s Normative Act, citizens are prohibited from protesting on “Dëshmorët e Kombit” Boulevard even peacefully, which makes the situation absurd.