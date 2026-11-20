Braçe: In 2005 we voted for the best, not the heir – the leader must emerge from competition

Socialist Party MP Erion Braçe, during an interview on the show “Shqipëria Live” on Top Channel, commented on the health situation of Tirana’s mayor, Erion Veliaj, as well as the recent tensions within the Socialist Party.

Regarding Veliaj, Braçe stressed that no one can be denied the right to medical care.

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“I believe Veliaj urgently needs medical treatment and this cannot be refused to any citizen,” he said.

Referring to the discussions at the SP Assembly, the MP admitted that he was not satisfied with what happened during the session, both in the closed part and the part open to the public. He emphasized the need for socialists to be more involved in decision-making processes through voting, noting that currently the membership is simply informed of decisions made on its behalf.

“We have had problems from time to time with the democratic culture within the SP, but this can be resolved, because it costs us less to appease those dissatisfied with the races than to deny all socialists the right to decide by vote,” Braçe declared.

When asked about Elisa Spiropali’s statements, he replied that she has every right to express her own opinions. However, he added that participation in a party’s leadership structures also implies accepting internal discipline.

“When you are inside the forums of any party, a part of your freedom is limited, because you must obey party discipline,” Braçe said, adding that he is against expulsions from the party, except when they are justified.

Asked whether Prime Minister Edi Rama could be replaced at the helm of the SP, the MP answered without hesitation.

“Of course, who is not replaceable?” Braçe said.

He dismissed the idea of an heir in a party’s leadership, recalling the case of the SP chairman election in 2005.

“In 2005 we did not seek an heir, but we voted for the best among us and the result proved us right,” he stressed.

In the end, Braçe admitted that he is not satisfied with the current state of the Socialist Party, but added that transformations can be achieved without the need for dismissals.

“That is why I prefer everyone inside, not outside,” he concluded.