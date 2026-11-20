In an interview given to News24, Democratic Party MP Tomor Alizoti commented on the internal tensions that have engulfed the Socialist Party.

According to him, an internal clash similar to that of Enver Hoxha’s time is now developing within the SP. He assessed that socialist governance has degraded, because everyone is interested in enriching themselves and the citizen is not a priority.

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Alizoti asserted that the clashes in the Socialist Party are identical to those of Enver Hoxha’s period and that this political force has fallen from its previous level. He described the situation as an internal war in a corrupt party, with mafia-like traits, where the sides accuse each other of corruption and injustice. The opposition had warned about this, he added. According to him, when a party holds power for a long time and seeks to preserve only itself and power, not the citizens, then exactly what is being seen happens.

The Democratic MP also stressed that anyone who tries to protect only their own finances normally ends up in a mafia clan. The SP assembly, according to him, looked like a Stalinist event. Within the Socialist Party there is dissatisfaction, but not courage, because whoever shows this courage leaves politics, since it is a struggle for power. Alizoti added that Spiropali’s accusations are accurate, because she was previously part of the SP and knows very well how this party works.