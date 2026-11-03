Zhernovski: Alta Banka part of business deal between Mickoski and Vuçiq; citizens are suffering the consequences

Andrej Zernovski, secretary for International Cooperation and a member of LSDM’s Executive Board, said in an interview with Alsat that Macedonia would face negative consequences because of Mickoski’s close ties with Vuçiq.

According to Zhernovski, LSDM raised concerns nearly a year ago about Alta Banka’s questionable capital and the risks its entry into the Macedonian market could pose, but the government did not heed the warnings.

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He noted that the refusal to grant the bank access to the European market was no coincidence. The reason, he said, was concern about the origin of its funds, money laundering and security risks.

“Unfortunately, we have yet to see the consequences or negative effects of the close relationship between Mickoski and Vuçiq. What we are seeing now is only the beginning, and even more terrible things could happen. This December will mark exactly one year since my colleagues and I spoke about this issue. We warned that Alta Banka was entering with highly questionable capital and that its exclusion from Europe was no coincidence. The European Central Bank did not allow it in because of the origin of the money, money laundering and the security risks that the bank and this capital pose to the entire region,” Zhernovski said.

Zhernovski said Alta Banka entered the Macedonian market despite the warnings and attributed its entry to the business interests of Mickoski and Vuçiq.

“Our warnings went unheard, and the bank’s entry was forced through. Why? Because this was the business deal between Mickoski and Vuçiq. Unfortunately, we are now seeing the consequences,” he said.