Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Monday that Moscow was preparing a new wave of air strikes against his country, and urged the United States and other allies to continue supplying air defense systems.

In his evening video address to Ukrainian citizens, Zelensky said intelligence services had obtained information about Russia’s preparations for further strikes, but did not specify when they might occur.

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“Our intelligence has information about the Russians’ preparations for new air strikes,” the Ukrainian head of state said.

He also stressed the importance of international support for protecting Ukraine’s airspace, noting that the delivery of the necessary air defense systems depends on decisions by the United States and other partner countries.