A 58-year-old man has been found dead in a tent set up near the square at La Sapienza University in Rome, Italy.

The victim was identified as Alessandro Ingusci, who had no permanent home and had been staying in the tent outside the university for some time.

Të lidhura None found

He is believed to have suffered a serious deterioration in his health, which later led to his death. Ingusci was receiving support from social services and had posted a message on the noticeboard in a room at the Faculty of Physics, stating that he had begun a hunger strike.

The note he left also said that he had enrolled in the first year of studies at the Faculty of Physics and had a 50% disability rating.

After the body was found, State Police officers and forensic police specialists went to the scene and carried out inspections and the necessary investigative procedures.

The 58-year-old’s body was handed over to the coroner, who will determine the exact cause of death. Investigations are continuing to establish all the circumstances of the incident.