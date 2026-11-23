A serious road accident occurred on Monday evening on the Elbasan-Peqin road, near the village of Papër. According to preliminary information, a vehicle struck a pedestrian, who died at the scene as a result of the injuries sustained.

Following the accident, police services arrived in the area and are carrying out investigative procedures to determine the full circumstances and causes of the incident. So far, no further details have been released regarding the identity of the victim or the vehicle’s driver.

Të lidhura None found