Analyst Arbër Hitaj discussed relations within the Socialist Party and Prime Minister Edi Rama’s support for Deputy Prime Minister Belinda Balluku on the News24 program “Prime News24,” as investigative proceedings against her continue.

According to Hitaj, the main topic of discussion in the Socialist Party is what is driving Rama to shoulder such a high political cost to protect Balluku. He described the failure to approve the request to lift her immunity and arrest her as a mistake.

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The analyst said the prime minister’s stance shows that Balluku’s faction currently wields considerable influence in the Socialist Party. He also cited the departures of several directors and officials linked to the party, saying that people close to Balluku have not been treated in the same way.

“In the Socialist Party, the question is why Rama is sacrificing so much to keep Belinda Balluku in place. In my view, it was a mistake not to allow the request to lift her immunity and then arrest her as part of the investigation. The way Rama has defended her shows that Ms. Balluku’s faction is the strongest in the Socialist Party at this moment. Many Socialist Party directors have left, but none of Ms. Balluku’s people. Ms. Spiropali’s departure also shows this. The Socialists’ dissatisfaction is even greater than it appears. The major blow that could come to Mr. Rama from Veliaj and Spiropali will certainly come before the local elections. These are not simply elections to determine the administrator of the capital; they are a referendum, first and foremost, either against Mr. Rama or in support of him. The challenge for the Socialist Party candidate will be how independent they are from Mr. Rama’s orders,” Hitaj said.