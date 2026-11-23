Albania and Montenegro are considered the Western Balkan countries closest to joining the European Union. They could conclude the negotiation chapters and begin drafting their accession treaty.

Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar made the assessment after a meeting of the foreign ministers of the “Friends of the Western Balkans” group, held on November 23 in Athens.

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Blanar recalled the EU’s promise at the Thessaloniki Summit 23 years ago and said the region was approaching an important moment, when the first Western Balkan countries could become members of the union.

“We are now at a historic moment when we can achieve the accession of at least two more countries that are sufficiently prepared to close all the negotiation chapters and move on to the accession treaty: Montenegro and Albania,” Blanar said.

The Slovak chief diplomat stressed that the admission of Western Balkan countries would have particular significance for the region’s citizens. He said the step would show that the European perspective is not merely a commitment but an achievable goal, and would also help strengthen security and stability in Europe.

Ahead of the EU-Western Balkans summit, expected to take place on November 25 in Brussels, Blanar said enlargement was increasingly becoming a political issue. He stressed that the progress of candidate countries was no longer determined solely by meeting technical criteria, but also by the political will and consensus of member states.

In this regard, the minister urged EU countries not to let disagreements and bilateral conflicts inherited from the past hinder candidate countries’ path toward Europe.

“Various issues stemming from the past that remain unresolved must be settled at the negotiating table in Brussels. That is also the purpose of integration: to grow stronger and build a community capable of facing various challenges,” Blanar said.